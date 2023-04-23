FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say tried robbing a bank in the Annandale area.

According to police, the incident took place at the TD Bank located at 7209 Little River Turnpike on Saturday, April 22. It was determined that a man passed a note to a teller and demanded money, but none was given to him and he left the bank.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black ski mask and green hoodie with Donald Duck on the back. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.