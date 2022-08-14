Photo: Fairfax Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding an 11-year-old who was last seen in the Annandale area.

According to police, 11-year-old Kimberly Villeda Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 7 p.m. on the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale.

Kimberly has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’1″ and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone who has seen Kimberly or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.