FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

41-year-old Kimberly Felton was last seen in the Centreville area of Fairfax County on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Delton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.

Felton stands about 5’4″ and weighs around 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and pink and black pants. Anyone who believes they have seen Felton or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.