FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman they say is endangered due to health concerns.

According to police, 58-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Martin was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 on the 3700 block of Siewick Drive in the Chantilly area.

58-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Martin

Jacqueline was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, jeans and black shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes and black hair, stands about 5’10” and weighs around 140 pounds. She is considered endangered due to health concerns.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Jacqueline or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.