FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place at around 3:35 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 after it was reported that a dog was found chained to a fence.

When they found the dog, which is believed to be an adult male Staffordshire terrier, the responding officers discovered that he had been shot. The chain was removed and the dog was taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment.

It was later determined that a community member called police after hearing a dog barking, as well as a single gunshot. After searching the area, officers did not find anything suspicious. Anyone who lives in the area and may have seen any suspicious activity on the night of Jan. 27 is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.