FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room on Thursday.

According to police, on Thursday, July 20, officers responded to the Courtyard Marriott, located at 2722 Gallows Road in the Merrifield area of Fairfax County, for a report of a sexual assault. A woman reported that a man she had just met sexually assaulted her in a room in the hotel.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage after the incident and found the suspect enter and and leave the hotel’s lobby. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man in his late 20s with short hair and a slim build.

The security camera footage can be seen here. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police Major Crimes at 703-246-7800, option 3.