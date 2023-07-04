FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a sexual battery suspect who they say may be connected to a separate incident which took place in May.

According to police, at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, officers responded to the 14500 block of Northeast Place in the Chantilly area for a report of a sexual battery.

The victim, an adult woman, were outside when the mother walked to a neighbor’s house and knocked on the door. The suspect then approached the victim and forcefully grabbed her in an intimate area before putting her in a chokehold. The mother ran towards them and the suspect ran away from the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40’s with a medium-to-tall build and straight black hair. He was wearing a black har, grey shirt, dark pants and surgical face mask.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to an incident from May in which a Hispanic man wearing a surgical mask entered a home in the Chantilly area and attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to either incident is asked to call Fairfax Police Major Crimes at 703-246-7800, option 3.