FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a shooting which took place in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County last week.

According to police, at around 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers responded to the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, the officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

After watching footage from security cameras in the area, detectives identified a suspect in the shooting. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a surgical mask, black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information about this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.