FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of her car at Mount Vernon Hospital in Fairfax, police are seeking help identifying and locating two men seen driving the car to the hospital’s parking lot.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to Mount Vernon Hospital after a woman was found unresponsive in a car in the parking lot at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

When they got there, they found 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero dead in the passenger seat of the car. The Medical Examiner later determined that Guerrero likely died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

After 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found dead with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of her car at Mount Vernon Hospital in Fairfax, police are asking for help identifying and locating two men seen driving the car to the hospital’s parking lot. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

After 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found dead with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of her car at Mount Vernon Hospital in Fairfax, police are asking for help identifying and locating two men seen driving the car to the hospital’s parking lot. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Police say that two men were seen on the hospital’s security camera footage parking the car in the parking lot at around 1:11 a.m. on the same day Guerrero was found. They were then seen being picked up from the hospital by an SUV.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the men seen on the hospital’s security camera footage or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, Option 2.