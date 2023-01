FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a “smash-and-grab” robbery that took place at a jeweler in Tysons Corner Center.

According to police, the suspect smashed jewelry cases at Elite Jewelers with a hammer on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Photo: Fairfax Police

Photo: Fairfax Police

Photo: Fairfax Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.