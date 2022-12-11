FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, three officers on motorcycles were heading west on Braddock Road on their way to the scene of an incident just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 when, due to stopped traffic ahead, they went through the intersection of Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road via the right turn lane.

A 19-year-old man in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee had made just a right turn from Roanoke River Road to the middle lane of Braddock Road when he heard the officers’ sirens and saw a motorcycle in his rear-view mirror.

The driver of the Jeep merged into the right lane and began braking, intending to let the officers pass. One of the officers was unable to avoid the Jeep and ran into it from behind.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening. On the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10, he was released.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene after the crash, police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.