FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After finding out thousands of dollars worth of food was stolen from a daycare in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax, the responding officers bought the kids breakfast, lunch and snacks.

According to a Facebook post from the Fairfax Police Department, officers were called to the KinderCare in the 4200 block of Buckman Road on Monday morning, Aug. 8, for a reported burglary.

When the officers got to the daycare, they discovered that thousands of dollars worth of food had been stolen the weekend prior. In order to ensure the children at the daycare wouldn’t go hungry, the officers bought them breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks.