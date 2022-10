FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a car while walking in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, on the 7200 block of Fordson Road, near Route 1 in the Groveton area of the county.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.