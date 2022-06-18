FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is responding to a shots fired call at Tysons Corner mall.

According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. Police responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there are currently no reports of an active shooter and officers are clearing the mall to ensure no suspects are present. Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place until officers come to assist.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-385-7924.