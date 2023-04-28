FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say robbed a gas station and got on a Fairfax Connector bus to get away from the scene has been found and arrested.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a Sunoco gas station on the 14000 block of Lee Highway in the Centreville area just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 for a report of a robbery.

It had been reported that a man walked into the store and up to the counter, implied he had a firearm and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man left the store on foot.

A K-9 officer at the scene saw a man talking to a Fairfax Connector bus driver in a parking lot across the street. The man then got on the bus, which drove away from the area. Officers then watched the security camera footage from the gas station and determined that the man who robbed the store matched the description of the man who was seen getting on the bus.

The K-9 officer obtained the bus number and officers intercepted the bus nearby on the 6400 block of Old Centreville Road and found the suspect. The suspect refused the officers’ commands, mimicked drawing a firearm from his waistband and ran from police.

The officers were eventually able to catch up with the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Clint Cook, and arrest him. Cook, who was already wanted in Fairfax City for petit larceny, was charged with robbery and taken to a local hospital for treatment before being taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.