Surveillance footage shows the men removing an entire gaming machine from a 7-11 in Fairfax. (Photo still from Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax police are searching for a group of men they say broke into gaming machines and in some cases stole entire cabinets from at least 6 convenience stores around the county.

The string of thefts began on Dec. 29, and the latest heist took place on Jan. 21 at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

In each of the six cases, the thieves attempted to either force open the cabinets or walk out the front door with them, although in two incidents they were unsuccessful and walked away empty-handed.

If you recognize these men, you’re asked to call Fairfax Police. (Photos: Fairfax Police)

In addition to asking for community assistance in identifying the men, Fairfax police warned convenience store owners to secure their machines to the floor and make sure their security cameras are working.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at (866) 411-8477.