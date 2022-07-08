FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man believed to be “endangered due to mental and/or physical issues.”
According to police, 46-year-old Ronald Collins was last seen leaving the 4900 block of Heversham Court at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
Police believe Collins is operating a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags reading, UDR9624.
Collins is described as weighing 200 pounds, balding with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing long black pants, a gray t-shirt, and crocs.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.