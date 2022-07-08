FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man believed to be “endangered due to mental and/or physical issues.”

According to police, 46-year-old Ronald Collins was last seen leaving the 4900 block of Heversham Court at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

Police believe Collins is operating a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags reading, UDR9624.

(Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department)

Collins is described as weighing 200 pounds, balding with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing long black pants, a gray t-shirt, and crocs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.