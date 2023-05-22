FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating four burglary suspects who they say drove a stolen car through a storefront before stealing merchandise and leaving the area in a second stolen car.

According to police, officers responded to Smoke Bazaar, located at 6715 Backlick Road in the Springfield area at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 after it was reported that a car drove through the storefront.

It was determined that after the car, a silver Hyundai Elantra, was driven through the storefront, four males went in, stole merchandise and left the area in a black Hyundai Elantra. Police also determined that both cars had been stolen from the 8900 block of Lorton Station Boulevard in the Lorton area.

Security camera footage from the night of the burglary can be seen here. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Franconia Police District at 703-922-0889.