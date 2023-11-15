FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles were arrested and charged after police say they fired a gun inside of a McDonald’s bathroom.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a McDonald’s on the 5600 block of Franconia Road in the Rose Hill area of Fairfax at around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for a report of a gunshot inside of the bathroom.

Witnesses reported seeing several juveniles leave the restaurant after the gunshot and gave police a description of a vehicle some were seen getting into. The officers quickly found the vehicle and arrested the juveniles.

Police determined that some of the juveniles were students at Edison High School, right across the street from the McDonald’s. After learning that one of them had returned to school, the officers responded to the school and arrested the teen at around 2:11 p.m. that day.

Police watched security camera footage of the teen in the school and saw him go into a bathroom. Officers searched the bathroom and found a firearm hidden above a ceiling tile. The teen was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.

Police have charged another juvenile with possession of a firearm by a minor, shooting into an occupied structure, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

This incident is still under investigation.