FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Public Schools announced Tuesday that they have already launched their own third-party inquiry into delayed scholarship notices sent out earlier this year, denying allegations from political pressure groups that there was a “coverup” targeted at high-achieving students.

According to reporting from ABC affiliate WJLA, the accusations originated from Coalition for TJ, a conservative political pressure group focused on reversing changes to the admissions policy at the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County.

Before those changes in 2020, Thomas Jefferson’s student body was 1.72% Black, in a county where over 9% of the residents are Black. After the school’s new “holistic” admissions policy was enacted, the student body percentage rose to 7%. The proportion of Hispanic students, who were similarly under-represented, also rose.

The group has ties to the Youngkin administration, with co-founder Suparna Dutta appointed by Youngkin to the state Board of Education.

Now, members of the Coalition for TJ have accused the school of “sabotage” after results from the National Merit Scholarship were delayed. Just days after they spoke to the media, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a letter calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the school division for “violations of the Virginia Human Rights Act.”

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin said in a news release Tuesday.

“We are aware of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s comments today,” a school division spokesperson said. “And we share his desire to get to the facts surrounding the delay in notification of National Merit Commendations at Thomas Jefferson High School.”

However, contrary to claims by members of the Coalition for TJ and Governor Youngkin, they said the delay only occurred this year and was a “unique situation due to human error.”

“Once this error was brought to light, school staff reached out to colleges to update records where commended scholars had applied,” the spokesperson wrote.

The school division wrote that they would undertake their own “third-party, independent investigation” into the incident and that division superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid would host a town hall Tuesday evening to listen to parents’ concerns.