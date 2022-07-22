FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Springfield man wanted in connection to the stabbing death of his wife is in custody after being arrested by deputies in South Carolina.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 49-year-old Jose Heber Hernandez Meija was arrested for second-degree murder in Anderson County, South Carolina on the morning of July 18.

Jose Heber Hernandez Meija (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 12:15 on Sunday, July 17, Fairfax County Police officers responded to the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield for a report of a stabbing. When they got there, they found Evelin Molina in a bedroom upstairs, deceased with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found in the bedroom.

It was determined that Molina and Hernandez Meija resided in the home together with their children, who were not at home at the time of the stabbing. Police say Hernandez Meija called a family member and asked them to come to the home, saying he had stabbed his wife. When the family member got to the home, Hernandez Meija gave them his wallet and left in his black Honda HRV with Virginia tags TXV-1986.

Detectives interviewed several people and obtained a warrant for second-degree murder. On Monday, July 18, Fairfax Police contacted the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division to ask for help finding Hernandez Meija. Later that day, SLED officers and Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies found Hernandez Meija driving on Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

Hernandez Meija was arrested and will be extradited back to Fairfax. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. The Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division has been assigned to make sure Molina and Hernandez Meija’s children receive appropriate resources and assistance.