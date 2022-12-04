FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old Amy Bonanzo physically assault a student and immediately reported it to the school’s administration.

During the school’s investigation, another staff member reported seeing Bonanzo assaulting the same student around six months earlier. Fairfax Police were made aware of the reported incidents on Thursday, Oct. 13 and interviewed several people during their investigation.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Fairfax Police detectives obtained two warrants for simple assault and arrested Bonanzo.