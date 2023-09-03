FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in the Mount Vernon area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.

When they go to the scene, the officers found 25-year-old Joshua Fieldings, who had been shot in his upper body. Fieldings was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police they saw someone running away from the scene around the time of the shooting. Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male from the Lorton area of Fairfax County and arrested him late Friday night. It was determined that Fieldings had previously been involved in a dispute with the teen.

The teen, who was not identified by police, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm as a juvenile. He is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.