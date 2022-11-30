FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a security guard at the Target on Chantilly Crossing Lane called the police at around 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 after noticing that money was missing.

After reviewing the store’s security camera footage, it was determined that 55-year-old Denise Pitkin-Tilson, a part-time cashier, had been stealing cash from registers, as well as stealing gift cards and merchandize.

Pitkin-Tilson was arrested and taken to the Sully District Station and then the Adult Detention Center, where she was released on a $2,000 bond.