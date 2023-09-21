FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Falls Church High School followed security procedure on Wednesday after a photo of a student with an apparent firearm was shared with the school’s resource officer.

According to police, a picture was taken of a student with what appeared to be the handle of a handgun in their waistband on the morning of Sept. 20.

Shortly after, the school resource officer was notified and the school was placed under “Secure Building” mode, meaning that classes and normal school operations would continue but access to and from the building was restricted.

Police said no threats were made and it was quickly determined that the student pictured had left the school’s premises around 10 a.m.

“Officers found the student off school premises and are continuing to investigate,” a spokesperson with the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The school’s secure building mode has been lifted.”