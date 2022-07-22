PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash in Dumfries on Thursday morning left a man dead and a woman critically injured, according to Prince William County Police.

Police responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Country Club Drive on July 21 at 8:33 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, identified as a 35-year-old man from Stafford, was traveling northbound on Dumfries Road, approaching the intersection of Country Club Drive. The driver ignored a red light and continued into the intersection, where the Ford struck a 2018 Lexus E300H. The impact of the crash pushed the Lexus into the southbound travel lanes, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as 76-year-old Marvin Hubert Floom of Dumfries, was transported to an area hospital. He died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision, according to police.

A front-seat passenger in the Lexus, identified as a 73-year-old woman from Dumfries, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford was not injured.

Charges are pending. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-6500 as the investigation continues.