FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Fauquier woman is dead after her car hit a dump truck on Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving south on Route 29 (James Madison Highway) when it attempted a left turn onto Route 15 (N. James Madison Street) at 11:19 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. As the Chrysler crossed over the northbound lanes of Route 29, it hit a northbound 1995 Mack dump-truck.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 62-year-old Diana E. Esry, of Remington in Fauquier County, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. According to police, Esry was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old man from Chantilly, was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.