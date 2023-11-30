FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fauquier County man took home a million-dollar, record-setting ticket from the Virginia Lottery this month.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Bryan Vaughan won a $1,381,071 jackpot from playing Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

(Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Vaughan bought the winning ticket at a Wawa gas station located on 105 Garrisonville Road in Stafford County.

According to Vaughan, he had intended to buy a scratcher ticket, but decided to play the Cash 5 with EZ Match game — where he scratched all five winning numbers 1-4-16-29-42.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Vaughan said. “I want to take this slow, and I want to do the right things with [the money].”

According to the Virginia Lottery, the Cash 5 with EZ Match game has a rolling jackpot that starts at a minimum of $100,000 cash prize, which made Vaughan’s million dollar ticket a record-setting win.