ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in a high-rise apartment building near Holmes Run in Alexandria is estimated to have caused around $400,000 in damage.

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, at 9:53 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, units were sent to the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway for a report of a fire in a fourth-floor apartment.

First responders from Arlington and Fairfax Counties were both dispatched to the scene to assist the Alexandria Fire Department. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no first responders were hurt.

It was determined that the fire originated in a closet, where discarded rags, paint cans and other painting supplies were found by investigators. Despite multiple pull stations being activated, the fire alarm did not go off during the incident.

Photo: Alexandria Fire Department

It was determined that the alarm system had been shut off by the main power switch. The switch was turned back on and the building’s alarm system was restored.

The apartment in which the fire took place was condemned and several other apartments experienced fire damage. The total cost of the damage is estimated to be around $400,000.

The Alexandria Fire Department asks residents to dispose of hazardous or combustible materials carefully and safely.