ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, units from the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department were called to the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center on Crestwood Drive for a reported fire.

The first units reportedly arrived at the scene four minutes after the dispatch call.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fire in a laundry room that had activated the sprinkler system. Crews were reportedly able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained in the laundry room.

(Courtesy of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue)

According to officials, all residents of the facility were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. None of the facility’s occupants were displaced as a result of the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.