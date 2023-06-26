Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews respond to a fire at the Leesburg Airport on Sunday, June 25. (Photo: Leesburg Police Department)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Loudoun County are investigating after they say a fire at the Leesburg Executive Airport caused damage totaling over $7 million.

According to Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue, at around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, fire crews responded to the Leesburg Executive Airport, located on the 1000 block of Sycolin Road, for a report of a structure fire.

When they got there, the responding crews found a group of hangars — used to store airplanes and other equipment — with heavy smoke and visible fire. Crews requested help and rescue units from several nearby localities, including Leesburg and Ashburn, to assist.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and worked to ventilate the smoke from throughout the affected hangars. No injuries were reported during the fire.

Due to the scope of the damage and the location where it took place, it is estimated that the fire caused over $7 million in damage. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.