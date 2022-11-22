FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a TGI Fridays on the on the 6700 block of Frontier Drive in the Springfield area just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 for a report of a fire in the restaurant. The Franconia Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

It was determined that the fire was contained under the commercial hood system in the restaurant’s kitchen. No civilians were injured in the fire but one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The damage the fire caused is estimated to be $30,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.