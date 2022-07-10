STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire significantly damaged a home in the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood of Stafford County.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to West Briar Drive for a reported structure fire.

According to officials, the first unit arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after the dispatch call. Upon their arrival, firefighters found a single-story, single-family home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews reportedly extended multiple lines and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. According to authorities, the location of the fire meant that rural water supply tactics had to be used.

The two occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

There were no smoke alarms heard at the time of the fire.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

Both Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Fauquier Fire and Rescue assisted in the operation.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.