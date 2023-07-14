Loudoun County firefighters on scene after putting out a house fire in Sterling. (Photo: LCFR-FMO)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are without a home after their home burned down in the Sterling area of Loudoun County Thursday afternoon.

Loudoun County Emergency Services received several 911 calls around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 informing dispatchers of fire and smoke at the 19000 block of Youngs Cliff Road in the Sterling area.

Units from several stations within the county responded, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO).

Loudoun County firefighters on scene after putting out a house fire in Sterling. (Photo: LCFR-FMO)

When these units arrived, the home’s two residents were already outside and safe. According to the LCFR-FMO, this is because their smoke alarm alerted them in time — as the home was now consumed by fire and smoke.

The fire was put out using water transported to the scene using 3,000 gallon water tankers, as the rural area did not have fire hydrants. Firefighters had to begin by fighting the fire from outside until it was safe to enter and finish.

No civilians were harmed — although a firefighter was checked for a potential heat-related illness. LCFR-FMO reports that the two adults who lived in the home are staying with family.

LCFR-FMO said the fire destroyed an estimated $700,000 worth of property — $450,000 in structural damage and $250,000 in family belongings.

The fire marshal’s office reports that the fire was accidental — caused by the malfunctioning of an air purifier/dehumidifier in the home.

“The early warning smoke alarms provide are critical to the safety of you and your family, providing precious moments to get out in the event of a fire,” said the LCFR-FMO in a press release.

For more information about smoke alarms or to request a free smoke alarm assessment, visit the LCFR-FMO website.