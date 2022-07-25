STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The roof of the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County caught on fire on Monday afternoon.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to the 100 block of Telegraph Road at 3:35 p.m. on July 25 for a reported structure fire.

The first units to arrive at the scene found the Carl Lewis Community Center with heavy fire through the roof. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Despite damage to the building, there was no one present at the time of the fire and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Check out photos from the scene below.

Photo credit: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

