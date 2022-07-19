LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An accidental electrical fire in Loudoun County caused four people to be displaced over the weekend. The incident has prompted fire marshals to share fire safety tips with other Loudoun residents.

The Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a possible structure fire on East Broad Way in Lovettsville at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Fire and rescue crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a two-story residence. Firefighters confirmed there was an active fire on the second floor and attic.

All residents were located safely outside. One occupant of the second floor was evaluated by paramedics but did not require emergency transport.

A total of four adults were displaced and damages to the structure are estimated to be $150,000.

Fire Marshals determined that the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction within the attic space wiring. Now, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue is offering safety tips to other residents on how to protect their families from electrical fires.

Residents are advised to have all electrical work done and inspected by a qualified electrician and to immediately call a qualified electrician if issues arise.

Problems to look out for include frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, a tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance, discolored or warm wall outlets, a burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance, flickering or dimming lights, and sparks from an outlet.

Residents can also complete the National Fire Protection Associations Electrical Fire Safety Checklist to ensure that their home is protected against electrical fires. For more information on fire prevention and safety, visit Loudoun.gov/FireMarshal.