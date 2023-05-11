STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One firefighter is injured and four people have been displaced after a fire significantly damaged a Stafford County home early Thursday morning.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to reported house fire in the 600 block of Payton Drive just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a family home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 20 minutes. One firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury.

The four people the home were alerted to the fire when they heard a noise in the house and the smoke alarms going off. All four were able to get out of the house before fire crews arrived and none of them were injured.

The occupants are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire is now under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.