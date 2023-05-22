Editor’s Note: The video included with this story, in part, previews businesses that are part of the Met Park development.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With more than 8,000 employees expected to start moving into Amazon HQ2 in the next few weeks, the company released a series of images to give people their first look inside the completed Metropolitan Park — or “Met Park” — complex.

Amazon also shared fresh images from outside.

Anticipation for the building and opening of Amazon HQ2 has built for years, ever since Virginia won the courting game with the company, beating out other states for the project, with Arlington chosen as its location.

Although Amazon made the call to hit pause on Phase 2 of HQ2, Met Park, which is Phase 1, remained on target to open as planned.

Businesses in the area have expressed their hopes for the addition of HQ2, with a number of them being located in Met Park, itself. Additionally, EatLoco announced that it would be bringing a farmers market to the public park which Amazon renovated as part of the HQ2 development. The first day of the farmers market was set for June 24.