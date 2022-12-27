PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Nov. 24, multiple burglars used an axe to smash the front window of Arcadia Smoke Shop, located on Centreville Road in Manassas. The suspects stole tobacco products before leaving the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage revealed that the suspects had worn dark clothing and facemasks to conceal their identities.

The following morning, police say that a group of suspects wearing the same type of clothing used a pickaxe to smash the front window of Dominion Arms, also on Centreville Road in Manassas. The suspects stole several guns before leaving the scene.

While investigating, police determined that both burglaries were committed by the same group. Police later identified the group members as four 14-year-old male juveniles and one 16-year-old male juvenile.

On Dec. 22, detectives sought petitions against the five suspects. Later that day, three of the juveniles were taken into custody, and then on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, the final suspects turned themselves in without incident.

The five juveniles, all of Herndon in Fairfax County, were all charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. They are all being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

During the investigation, all the firearms taken from Dominion Arms were recovered.