FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The northbound lanes of the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) are expected to be closed in the Merrifield area of Fairfax County for the next hour due to a five-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just north of the I-495/Arlington Boulevard interchange. All northbound lanes are currently closed between Arlington Boulevard and I-66.

Photo: Fairfax County Fire/Rescue



According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, one car caught fire due to the crash, but the fire has since been extinguished. Two people involved in the crash were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.