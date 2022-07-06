FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A flood watch is in effect on July 6 from 3 p.m. through the late night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police announced on Facebook.

According to the post, multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. The most probable time period for the flash flooding to occur is in the evening but thunderstorms could also develop in the early afternoon.

Fairfax County police are advising citizens to be prepared for possible flooding by making sure ditches and gutters are clear of any debris. Also, you can sign up for Fairfax Alerts to receive weather alerts on your electronic device here.