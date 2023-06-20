PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After DNA testing led police to Florida, a now 52-year-old man was arrested for a 36-year-old rape case in northern Virginia.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Dec. 19, 1987, officers responded to a service located on the 13452 block of Route 1 in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County for a report of a rape.

It was determined that a 50-year-old woman working at the service station went to use the restroom and was followed in by an unknown man. The man bound the woman and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint before running out of the business.

Police could not find the man and the case was eventually transferred to the department’s Cold Case Unit. In 2021, DNA evidence was taken to a private laboratory for testing, leading police to a family living in Florida.

Eventually, police were able to identify a suspect, which was confirmed through advanced forensic methods. It was determined that the suspect, who has not been identified by police, was a juvenile and lived near the service station at the time of the incident.

On June 14, 2023, the suspect, a 52-year-old man living in Palatka, Florida, was arrested and charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile. He is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.