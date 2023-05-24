FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a call about a trespasser at a preschool led to a man’s arrest and the round up of guns he brought onto the school’s property in McLean.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida showed up at Dolly Madison Preschool on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Sandow unarmed. He told them he was “making his way to the CIA.”

Police got a warrant to search Sandow’s vehicle. They said they found two guns, including an AK-47.

The charge against Sandow is felony possession of a firearm on school property.