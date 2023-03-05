STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men from Florida were arrested in Virginia and charged with six counts of credit card theft, as well as several other charges, after leading police on a chase through Stafford County.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, several cars were broken into at Alum Springs Park on Wednesday, March 1. While officers were investigating, one of the victims’ credit cards was used at the Target in the Central Park shopping center.

The person who used the card, as well as their vehicle, were both captured by security cameras in the store and Fredericksburg Police asked surrounding police departments to look out for the suspect vehicle.

Later, a Virginia State Police trooper spotted the vehicle heading north on Interstate 95 in Stafford County. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to comply and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a trooper’s vehicle in the parking lot of the juvenile detention center, and the two men inside the suspect vehicle got out and took off running. After a brief pursuit, VSP troopers and Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies were able to catch the suspects and take them into custody.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Leskeil Shakeil Richards and 21-year-old Jerome Jeffery Wilson, Jr., both of Florida. Both have been charged with six counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud and vandalism of a motor vehicle. Richards was also charged with perjury and providing false identification to police.

Richards and Wilson are both being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.