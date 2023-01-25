ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former president of the Arlington Education Association has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after police say she stole hundreds of thousands of thousands from the organization.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 54-year-old Ingrid Gant, of Prince William County, became the president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA), which is headquartered in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, in 2016.

After failing to provide tax returns and financial reports, which concerned board members, Gant was terminated by the organization on March 30, 2022. A Bethesda-based accounting firm by the name of Calibre CPA was hired to audit the funds.

After the audit, which lasted about six months, the firm determined that Gant embezzled $410,782.10 from the AEA during her time as president. Fairfax Police detectives were notified and began their investigation, which was done in collaboration with the firm and the ARA.

Detectives determined that Gant gave herself several bonuses and used AEA debit cards for unauthorized purchases. On Monday, Jan. 23, Gant was arrested in Prince William and charged with four felony counts of embezzlement.

Gant was taken Adult Detention Center in Fairfax and was later released on an unsecured bond.