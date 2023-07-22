LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are in the hospital after a crash which police say took place during a pursuit in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place during a pursuit with deputies at the intersection of North Sterling Boulevard and East Holly Avenue in the Sterling area of Loudoun on the morning of Saturday, July 22.

Police say the crash involved multiple vehicles and that four people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody and multiple charges are pending. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time.