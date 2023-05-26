PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were shot in a home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in the Woodbridge area for a report of a shooting on Friday, May 26.

When they got there, the officers found four adults who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police do not believe this was a random incident, but have not released any information regarding a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.