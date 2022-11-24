There were no injuries in a fire on Belle Plains Road on Thanksgiving. (Courtesy of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fourteen people were evacuated from a two-story house as a result of a structure fire in Stafford County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, firefighters from Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were called to the 900 block of Belle Plains Road for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving units reportedly arrived about 10 minutes later to find that flames were coming from the roof of a large, two-story single-family home. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control approximately 10 minutes later.

The home was occupied by 14 people at the time of the fire, one of which was the homeowner. According to authorities, the fire was discovered by a neighbor who alerted the people inside. All 14 people were evacuated prior to the arrival of SCFR and there were no reported injuries.

The house was equipped with smoke alarms at the time of the fire. The owner of the home refused assistance from the American Red Cross, according to authorities.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.