STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Thanksgiving Day fire impacted 14 people who were inside a Stafford County home on Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported fire in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road.

When units arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of a large, two story home. Crews were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

According to Stafford County Fire, 14 people were in the home at the time of the fire, including the homeowner. The occupants were alerted to the fire by a neighbor, who first noticed the flames. Everyone inside the home evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire, according to Stafford County Fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.