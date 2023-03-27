FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Sunday afternoon on Chadwick Court.

According to police, 18-year-old Jasiah Smith of Fredericksburg was killed after being shot and taken to a local hospital.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, officers responded to the 400 block of Chadwick Court for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they found Smith lying unresponsive in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.